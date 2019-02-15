Henry Schemenauer

Henry “Hank” A. Schemenauer, 78, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Hank was born June 13, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Henry and Christine (Swoboda) Schemenauer.
Hank married Evelyn Krejci July 1, 1961, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and St. Charles Church. He worked as a machinist at EDI and retired from there in 2000.
Hank had a deep faith and enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and the Packers.
Hank is survived by his wife, Evelyn; two daughters, Sheila (William) Horel of Chippewa Falls and Lisa (Robb) Johnson of West Bend; four grandchildren, Tyler (Tessa) Horel, Ally (Jeremi) Smith, Alexis and Hogan Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Sophie and Ethan Horel, and Evan Smith; three brothers, Richard (Diane), Charles and Daniel Schemenauer all of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Patricia Bohl, Elizabeth Bowe and Carol (Steve) Bohl all of Chippewa Falls; three sisters-in-law, Edna Schemenauer, Rose Schemenauer, and Betty Bohl; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, twin brothers, Alfred and Francis in infancy, Gregory, Gerald, Thomas, Francis “Pretzel”, and Kenneth; one sister, Virginia Wermund; three brothers-in-law, Warren Wermund, Robert Bohl, and Wallace Bowe; three sisters-in-law, Karen Schemenauer, Pat Schemenauer, and Dolores Schemenauer.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. both Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice, especially Heather, for their loving care.
