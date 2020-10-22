Homer “Jimmy” J. Peloquin Jr., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Homer was born April 7, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Homer J. and Eleanor “Toddy” (Steinmetz) Peloquin, Sr. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

On Aug. 8, 1959, Homer married Yvonne A. Jensen at Holy Ghost Church and later married Pat (Faschingbauer) Rubenzer, Aug. 10, 2008, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, American Legion Post #77, and Notre Dame Church.

Homer worked as a railroad engineer for the Soo Line Railroad for many years.

Homer enjoyed his Thursday morning Cribbage Club and playing cards at the 4:30 a.m. Coffee House, hunting and fishing, feeding his birds and squirrels by calling them in and calling them by name, softball, woodworking, and refinishing furniture. He was also a longtime golfer.