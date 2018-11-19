BRUCE, Wis. — Ila Mae Baker, 92, of Bruce died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Ladysmith, Wis.
She was born Jan. 4, 1926, in the town of Arthur in Chippewa County, to George Stipek and Luella (Downer) Stipek. She graduated from Cornell High School in 1944. After high school she worked for Cornell Wood Products for nearly five years.
She married Robert Baker Oct. 26, 1948, in Huron, Wis. After their marriage they moved to Milwaukee, where she worked for Wisconsin Telephone Company. They moved back to the area and started farming on Robert’s uncle’s farm until 1957 and then moved to Sheldon, where they farmed until 1972. She worked for the Sheldon Feed Store before she started working for the Postal Service. She worked in that capacity for 28 years.
Ila Mae loved her family to the fullest extent. She loved being outside working in her flowers and garden. She was a very prompt person and a perfectionist. She loved watching the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her son, Phillip Baker of Hawkins; her daughter, Cynthia (Arthur) Stanley of Sheldon; three grandsons, Brent of Somerset, Wis., Cory (Elvy) of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Wade of Sheldon; seven great-grandchildren, Jade, Monica, Cory, Austin, Robert, Jesse and Cain Stanley; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Kara, Michael, Hunter and Brandon Martin; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one sister, Ruby McElmurry of Libby, Mont.; and one brother, Robert Stipek of Cadott; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, in 2006; her parents; two sisters, Wilda Klass and Betty Hakes; one sister-in-law, Elaine Stipek; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Hakes, Frank Klass and Roy McElmurry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce, with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Ila Mae’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.