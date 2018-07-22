BLAIR, Wis./CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ima E. Lee, 95, of Blair/Chippewa Falls, passed away while at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
She was born Oct. 23, 1922, to Lillie (Olson) and Palmer Lee. She was born at her parent’s home, across the road from the Chimney Rock School in Trempealeau County.
In 1941, Ima moved to Chippewa Falls and worked at Mason Shoe Company. During World War II, she worked at National Presto Arms Plant, making bullets. When her daughter was young she began working as a medical assistant for Dr. Picotte and in later years, Dr. Windeck joined him. After he left, Dr. Maniquiz came into the practice. She worked for Dr. Picotte for 38 years.
Ima had a compassion for visiting and she knew no stranger, as she used her name “Ima Lee and who would you be?” She was strong in her faith and was a member of Central Lutheran Church. She was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage and spoke Norwegian fluently.
In her leisure, Ima was an expert knitter, a talented seamstress, a voracious reader and loved to bake Norwegian goodies.
Ima will forever remain in the hearts of her daughter, Cindy (Joe) Hanson of Blair; two grandsons, Dominic (Svetlana) Hanson of Destin, Fla., and Damien (Amanda) Hanson of Bend, Ore.; a great-granddaughter, Eva Madalyn Hanson of Destin; brother, Julius “Pinky” (Jackie) Lee of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ima was preceded in death by an infant brother, LaVern; her younger brother, Jerome “Lefty” and his wife, Marilyn (nee Kelly) Lee; infant nephew, Jon Steven Lee; niece, Jill Lee-Miller; and recently, Jill’s daughter, Chanel Miller.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, and one hour prior to the service Monday, July 30, all at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 30, at Central Lutheran Church with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for the care and concern shown to Ima by both the staff of Grand View Care Center and the Black River Memorial Hospice team; and all the precious friends she made in Blair.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
