Ione Mae Brovold, 94, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Hallie Memory Care while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born May 28, 1924, in Chippewa Falls, to Alice (Hilp) and William Buttenhoff. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1942. On Sept. 20, 1947, Ione married Lyman Brovold. They resided in Chippewa Falls and Ione was employed at Western Electric, U.S. Rubber and finally at Brady Co., in Chippewa Falls.
She was a longtime member (71 years) of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, where she was active in their ladies aide and Martha Circle.
Ione also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, card playing, baking, canning and gardening.
Survivors include her three children, Nola (Joe) Cook, Karen (Dick) Polzin and Burt (Alice) Brovold, all of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, Lori (John) Gubrud, Derek (Amy Kalas) Brovold, Lona Cook (Kyle) Klocke, Carson (Nikki) Cook and Allisyn (Travis) Weibel; five great-grandchildren, Joshua and Samantha Gubrud, Leeland and Lillyanna Weibel and Jack Klocke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lyman, Sept. 27, 2000; a sister, Edna Johnson; and two brothers, Edward and Gordon Buttenhoff.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Jeanne Warner officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Ione’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staffs of the Chippewa Manor Apts., the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, Lake Hallie Memory Care, and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their outstanding care, kindness and love shown to her.
