Ione M. Hurt, 93, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Ione was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Floyd and Sylvie (Clark) Smith.
On Oct. 19, 1946, Ione married Sylvan Hurt at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.
Ione was a seamstress and CNA at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled.
Ione is survived by one son, Gene (Linda L.) Hurt of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Judy Hurt (Steve Olson) of Eau Claire and Linda M. Hurt of Chippewa Falls. Ione was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan, June 3, 1997; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5:30 p.m., both Tuesday at the funeral home.