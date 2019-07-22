Irene Delores Janota, 92, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Irene was born on the family farm in New Auburn, to Oscar and Emma (Gullickson) Peterson Aug. 11, 1926. She attended school at New Auburn. She married John H. Davis Nov. 28, 1944, and together they were blessed with four children. She worked many jobs which included Stumms Hatchery, Barthens Café and was co-owner with her daughter Lorna of the former Knotty Pine Restaurant (aka Main Street) in Bloomer for many years. She attended church faithfully, loved our Lord Jesus and participated in many group Bible studies and church activities. She loved discussing the Word of God with anyone and everyone. She enjoyed taking vacations and visited Branson, Mo., many times.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Emma Peterson; three sisters, Mildred Janota, Ovedia Koprowic and Lorna Prill; first husband, John H. Davis; second, husband Troy L. Miles; and third husband, Rogers T. Janota.
Irene is survived by her four children from her first marriage to John Davis, Lorna (Robert) Berg of Chippewa Falls, Kathleen (Jim) Slade of Colfax, Jill Wolf of New Auburn and John “Jack” (Melissa) Davis of Eau Claire. She was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Irene wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dove Healthcare and staff for the unbelievable kindness and concern they showed to her during her time spent there. She was known for her beautiful smile by staff, and their kindness and concern is so appreciated. Blessings.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Crossroads Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Wade Duroe officiating. Lunch will be served at the church with interment following at Duncan Creek Cemetery, New Auburn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.