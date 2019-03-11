Irene Jahns, 86, of Chippewa Falls passed peacefully at Lake Hallie Memory Care with family by her side Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Irene was born to Clarence and Alma (Goetz) Lunderville Nov. 22, 1932, in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Cadott High School. Irene married Albert Jahns Nov. 29, 1958, in Chippewa Falls. She worked at the Northern Wisconsin Center for nearly 40 years.
Irene enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, playing cards with friends, traveling, going to thrift sales and spending time with family. She loved her family very much and adored watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow through the years.
Irene is survived by her sons, Keith Jahns of Chippewa Falls and Jeff Colins of Winter, Wis.; grandchildren, Justin Jahns of Eau Claire, Brittany (Shane) Larson of Chippewa Falls, Amanda (Kyle) Eastling of Ellsworth and Jeff (Dawn) Nicolai of Chippewa Falls; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ryleigh, Waelen, Caden, Graice, Nora, Isabelle and Jazzmynn; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; and sister, Hazel.
A short memorial service for family and friends will be held at noon Tuesday, March 12, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St. The Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating.
