Irene Lake, 92, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.

Irene was born March 6, 1928, the daughter of Herman and Helen (Raschke) Meyer.

In 1948 Irene married Henry Poppe, they later divorced and in 1973 she married Burton Lake and moved to the Cadott area.

Irene is survived by her children, Thomas (Sandy) Poppe of Madison, Mary (Daniel) Rudahl of Mosinee and Joan (Bradley) Nasset of Somerset; stepdaughters, Susan (Randy) Summerfield of Bloomer and Alice (Michael) Ricucci of Virginia; grandchildren, Tamara (Art) Willemsen, Haley (Todd) Hennlich, Michelle (Joseph) Heuser, Andrew Rudahl, Jesse ((Lacey) Poppe, Samuel Poppe, Robert (Kimberly) Summerfield, Richard (Shelly) Summerfield, Michael (Abby) Summerfield and Jennifer (Erik) Larson; 17 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Lois Stewart of Eau Claire; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Burton; siblings and their spouses, sister, Beulah (Ernest) Erickson; brothers, Earl (Margaret) Meyer and Donald (Vonnie) Meyer; and brother-in-law, Lewis Stewart.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a private family graveside service will be held at the Countryside Union Cemetery, town of Goetz with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating.