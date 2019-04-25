Irene “Sis” F. Hamilton, 89, of Chippewa Falls left this world Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, under the excellent care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Sis was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Nicolai) Fliehr. Sis attended grade school at St. Charles and high school at McDonell Central, graduating in 1947. She participated on the debate club and cheer-leading squad.
Sis’s first job was working at Midget’s Grocery. Then she spent time employed by Model Dairy, Northern States Power and Hamilton Buick Chevrolet. She was part-owner of Tom’s Tap and Hamilton’s Full House Taverns.
On March 3, 1951, Sis married Leo “Dick” Hamilton at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
In retirement, Sis enjoyed trips to Turtle Lake and Pulaski Lake, playing cards with family and crossword puzzles. In later years, she looked forward to her weekly outing to the hair salon and then shaking dice with friends at the Fill Inn Station.
Sis is survived by two sons, Joe (Cindy) Hamilton of Eau Claire and Steve (Linda) Hamilton of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Ann (Greg) Dachel of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Tom Fliehr of Chippewa Falls; one brother-in-law, Jerome Anderson of Twin Lakes, Wis.; six grandchildren, Andy (Jodi) Hamilton, Katie (Tyler) McMullen, Lori (Eric) Olson, Rick (Jill) Hamilton, Jennifer (Collin) Cameron and Tom (Cassie) Dachel; and seven great-grandchildren, Marshall, Sheldon and Calvin Hamilton, Harper and Ellie McMullen, Graham and Leo Cameron; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Leo “Dick” Hamilton Dec. 26, 2010; infant daughter, Catherine Hamilton; her parents; two sisters, Dolores (Ed) Meinen and Joanne Anderson; one sister-in-law, Jeanne Fliehr; and one infant granddaughter, Lisa Marie Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Church will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 29 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Sis’s family wishes to express their gratitude to St. Joseph’s Hospice, Dr. Erik Dickson, and the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
