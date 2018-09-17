Irvin Engebretson, 79, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
He was born March 13, 1939, in Mason City, Wash., where his father was working on the Grand Coulee Dam. His parents were Irvin and Antonia Engebretson. The family moved to North Dakota and eventually settled in Fosston, Minn. Irv graduated from Fosston High School in 1957 and Bemidji State University in 1961, with a degree in business/finance.
Following graduation he moved to the Twin Cities, where he was employed by Montgomery Wards, Cargill and Control Data. In 1968, he was transferred by Control Data to Chippewa Falls. When Seymour Cray started Cray Research Inc., in 1972, Irv was one of the first employees and remained with the company until his retirement in 1994.
In 1969, he met Kay Webb in Chippewa Falls and they were married Dec. 27, 1974.
For years Irv was an avid trap shooter and he and Kay traveled to many shoots in Wisconsin and many other states. Following his retirement, golf became his passion and he could be seen “tooling” around Lake Hallie Golf Course in his Vikings cart. He and Kay enjoyed many golf vacations around the U.S. and spent many winters in Arizona golfing.
Irv is survived by his wife, Kay. Also survived by his grandson, Andrew Hanna, of St. Cloud, Minn.; brother, Lawrence (Mary Jane) of the Twin Cities; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bert and Gerri Webb of Vienna, Va.; and nephews, Mark (Kelly) Engebretson and family of Chanhassen, Minn., and Patrick (Lori) Engebretson and family of Madison, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Fred and Oddie Webb; daughter, Lori Hanna; and sister-in-law, Margaret Engebretson.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Lake Hallie Golf Course, 2196 110th St., Chippewa Falls.
Memorials in Irv's name are preferred to the Irvine Park Christmas Village, c/o Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department, 30 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, or to the charity of donor's choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
