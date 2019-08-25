Isaac Joseph Anderlik, 24, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
He was born April 4, 1995, in Crookston, Minn., to Joseph Anderlik and Emily (Runyon) Anderlik.
Isaac graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, where he was in the marching and jazz bands, participated in the Math Mete and was an honor roll student. After graduating from Chi-Hi in 2013, Isaac attended UW Eau Claire and later transferred to UW Superior. Isaac pursued a degree in computer science and mathematics, making the dean’s list. Isaac was going to graduate this December. During his time at UW Superior, he belonged to the UW Superior Math and Computer Science Club, placing in computer programming competitions.
Creativity was Isaac’s gift; he enjoyed reading and writing poetry and short stories, drawing, playing chess and putting together anything that was a puzzle. Currently, he was working on independent number theory research motivated by dual prime factorization.
Isaac is survived by his parents, Emily and Joseph Anderlik of Chippewa Falls; brother, Eric Anderlik of Chippewa Falls; grandparents, Kathleen and Marvin Runyon of Antigo, Wis.; stepgrandmother, Sally Andrlik of Tennessee; aunts and uncles, Cynthia Fanberg of Mary Esther, Fla., Michelle Runyon and (Andrew Harkison) of Minneapolis, Heidi Runyon and (Charles Hempeck) of Foley, Minn., Beverly Ray of Chicago, Michael Andrlik of Hayward, Wis., Annette Rising, Wayne and (Phyllis) Andrlik, Brian and (Christine) Andrlik of Plant City, Fla., Tammy Andrlik of St. Petersburg, Fla., Adelicia Brabant of London, England; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Winnie; grandfather, Joseph Andrlik Sr.; and uncle, Darrell Andrlik.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, with a visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the service at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Aaron Sturgis officiating.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.