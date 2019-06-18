Jack D. Hagberg, 77, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Our House Senior Living Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
He was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Rice Lake, Wis., to Hjalmer and Mildred (O’Flanagan) Hagberg.
On Nov. 21, 1963, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Marjorie Hovland in Stillwater, Minn. They resided in Colfax, until moving to Chippewa Falls, in 1974. Jack worked at the Chippewa Hydo for 34 years. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force, until his honorable discharge. Jack loved hunting, fishing, gardening and camping. He was a kind and gentle husband, dad and grandfather, that will be miss by all who knew him.
Jack is survived by his children, Sandy (Greg) Mattson of Superior, Ken (Peg) Hagberg of Fall Creek, Bob (Stacey) Hagberg of Elk Mound and Jerry (Tasha) Hagberg of Spooner; 10 grandchildren, Shaun and Nicole Mattson, Connor, Samantha and Leo Hagberg, Alexandra (Chris) Jaenke, Corey Hagberg, Lucas (Alecia) Hagberg, Billy and Maddy Hagberg; great-granddaughter, Blair Hagberg; brothers, Curt Hagberg, Tim (Linda) Hagberg, Dan (Joan) Hagberg and Joe (Mary) Hagberg; sister, Peg (Ron) Krueger; sister-in-law, Sharon Hagberg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; brother, David Hagberg; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hagberg; and half-brother, Jack Bremiller.
A funeral service will be held at noon, Friday, June 21, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council following the service at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.