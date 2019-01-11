Jacob “Jake” Ricky Dachel, 24, of the town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Jake loved to hunt and fish with family and friends. He had the biggest heart ever, yet was sarcastic like the rest of us. He was so in love with his new nephew, Waylon, and was always bribing his niece, Hope, with candy and her race track. He has always loved children, loved to make them laugh and have fun. He could make the most out of any situation if he wanted to! Jake would be there to help anyone, at any time—even strangers on the side of the road, literally.
He will be missed by his parents, Jamie and Sherrie (Beecher) Dachel; sister, Megan Dachel (Caleb Ellenbecker); nephew, Waylon Ellenbecker; niece, Hope Ellenbecker; grandfather, Rick Beecher (Karen Schwingle); grandmother, Betty Beecher (Mark Hermann); grandparents, Janice and Leon Dachel; his best friend and uncle, Wayne “Potts” Dachel; aunt, Peggy (Eric Owen); his many cousins, and so many more relatives and friends. He loved Kailey Chafer and his dog, Diesel. We will forever love him…he will always be in our hearts and mind.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
