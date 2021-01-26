Jacqueline S. Hepfler

Jacqueline Shirley (Fransway) Hepfler, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 13, 1933, in Eau Claire, to Lloyd Fransway Sr. and Rosemary Jane (Cardinal) Fransway, the eldest of their 12 children.

Jackie grew up in Chippewa Falls, until the summer before her Junior year in high school, when a trip to Bayfield, resulted in an unexpected job offer at her Aunt Blanche’s grocery store. So, with her parents’ blessing, she stayed to live and work with Aunt Blanche, until her graduation from Bayfield High School in 1951. Although Jackie returned to Chippewa Falls, she continued to visit Bayfield family and high school pals throughout her life.

In 1954, Jackie met Lee F. Hepfler, her soul mate. He was a handsome Bloomer boy, who had moved to the area after having served in the U.S. Marine Corps Korean War. Their 66 years together began with a steak dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall, lots of baseball and softball games, many friends and nights of fun at Glen Loch Bar. Jackie and Lee were married at St. Charles Catholic Church, July 7, 1956, which she described as the best day of her life.