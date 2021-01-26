Jacqueline S. Hepfler

Jacqueline Shirley (Fransway) Hepfler, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 13, 1933, in Eau Claire, to Lloyd Fransway Sr. and Rosemary Jane (Cardinal) Fransway, the eldest of their 12 children.
Jackie grew up in Chippewa Falls, until the summer before her Junior year in high school, when a trip to Bayfield, resulted in an unexpected job offer at her Aunt Blanche’s grocery store. So, with her parents’ blessing, she stayed to live and work with Aunt Blanche, until her graduation from Bayfield High School in 1951. Although Jackie returned to Chippewa Falls, she continued to visit Bayfield family and high school pals throughout her life.
In 1954, Jackie met Lee F. Hepfler, her soul mate. He was a handsome Bloomer boy, who had moved to the area after having served in the U.S. Marine Corps Korean War. Their 66 years together began with a steak dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall, lots of baseball and softball games, many friends and nights of fun at Glen Loch Bar. Jackie and Lee were married at St. Charles Catholic Church, July 7, 1956, which she described as the best day of her life.
Together they had five children, Mary Sue and Patricia Jane (twin daughters, who passed at birth), Michael Lee, Patrick Jon and Michele Ann. Their home was filled with chaos, relatives, food, laughter and love. Most summer weekends were spent fishing on Mud Lake, at Eric’s Resort (Summer Haven Resort) in Chetek, and they took family vacations to Seattle, California, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Jackie never missed her children’s baseball, football, basketball or volleyball games. She continued these traditions with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as she relished each performance, school program, sporting event, birthday party, holiday gathering and fishing trip with them. These special events were truly the best.
In her youth, Jackie worked at Roehrick Studio, Gambles, Star Dusk Drive-In and J.C. Penney’s, where she developed a flair for fashion and her love for bargain shopping. She retired in 1998, after a 19-year career at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, where she worked in food service and enjoyed chatting with the residents each day.
Jackie was a member of Notre Dame Parish, Catholic Women’s Club and Parish Council of Catholic Women and she served on the Parish Council. In retirement, you could find her volunteering in the parish office every Monday, until April 2020.
Jackie also enjoyed her card clubs, “500” church group, Canasta Club, get-togethers with “The Glamour Girls,” Thursday morning golf in the summer and bowling in the winter.
She is survived by her husband, Lee; sons, Michael (Karen) Hepfler and Patrick (Ingrid Shaurette) Hepfler, both of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Michele (Don Vanden Heuvel) Hepfler of Freedom; grandchildren, Jacob (Emilee) Hepfler, Lauren (Shane) Sullivan, Alina (James Luckey) Hepfler, Tel (Amber Karn) of Chippewa Falls, Larisa (Ben) Jones of Bloomer, Brianna Hepfler of Prescott and Eve, John and Aaron Vanden Heuvel of Freedom; great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Kendall, Ryder, Payton, Braden, Lydia and Finley; brothers, Roger (Sharon) Fransway and Scott (Ellen) Fransway; sister, Jennifer Armstrong; brothers-in-law, Joseph Modl and Doug Brown; sisters-in-law, Elaine Fransway, and Joan Fransway; and many nieces and nephews.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; twin daughters; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Hepfler; sisters, Mary Fransway (infancy), Patricia Sedani, Susan Modl, Laura Brown and Sally Chartrand; brothers, Lloyd Jr., Anthony and Samuel Fransway; brother-in-law, Arthur Sedani; nieces, Jeanne Fransway and Robin (Fransway) Rios; nephews, Jeffrey Fransway and Chad Brown.
Her family would like to thank the Mayo Health System team of doctors, nurses, social workers and CNAs, for the exceptional care and compassion given to Jackie. We offer our sincerest gratitude to Jennifer Armstrong, Jaynee Brannen and caregiver, Jane Wall, for their kindness and devotion.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, at a later date.
Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at noon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Live streaming of the service will be available at the Horan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Horan Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family in their time of loss. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for a picnic table at Irvine Park and a park bench at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. You could also plant a tree in her memory.