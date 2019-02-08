Jacquelyn "Jackie" Erickson

Jacquelyn “Jackie” H. Erickson, 83, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, surrounded by family.
Jackie was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Taylor, Texas, to Louis and Bernice (Cernosek) Havelka. Jackie lived in Houston, Texas, during her early years and graduated from St. Agnes Academy, a female Catholic school in 1953. She married her husband of nearly 50 years, Richard “Dick” Erickson Nov. 29, 1958.
After marriage Jackie and Dick lived in Houston, Albuquerque, N.M., and Kansas City, Kan., before relocating to Topeka, Kan., in 1966, for Dick’s career opportunity and to start their family. Jackie was a devoted wife and mother.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Troy) Solis, of Farmington, Minn.; two sons, Mark (Nicole) Erickson of Altoona, Wis., and Scott (Becky) Erickson of Fall Creek, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Justin (Heather), Cassie, Chelsea, Alex and Jackson, all of Minnesota, Richard (RJ) and Ezra of Altoona and Korina and Gwyneth of Fall Creek; and a brother, Greg (Sherry) of Houston. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband and both parents.
Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Olaf Parish, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, Wis., 54703, with Father James Kurzynksi officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Entombment will be at the Chapel of Resurrection Mausoleum immediately following the services.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.