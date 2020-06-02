× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLFAX — Jade Riley Lansing, 20, of Colfax passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was brought following an automobile accident. Jade was born May 3, 2000, in Menomonie, the daughter of Lawrence Squires and Amanda Lansing.

She started elementary school in Roberts, Wis., before moving to Menomonie, where she attended River Heights Elementary. Jade graduated from Menomonie High School in 2019, and was continuing her education online with the National Paralegal College. She was a very loving and giving person, who was considerate of others. Jade was artistic and was fond of taking pictures and making crafts. She loved game nights with her family, going to the movies, listening to music and relishing in the memories of concerts she attended.

Jade will remain in the hearts of her parents, Amanda Lansing and Tim Evans; siblings, Trisha and Deron Evans; grandmothers, Diane Lansing and Patricia Evans; distant biological father, Lawrence Squires; distant sister, Breana Squires; aunts and uncles, Jon Stromley, Ashley (Alex) Gillitzer, Robin Evans (Gina McGrew), Mark (Deb) Evans; special family, Lisa and Keith White; many great-aunts and uncles; cousins, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Dennis Lansing and Robert Evans; great-grandparents, Ramona and Kermit Lansing; and aunt, Delores Lansing.