BARRON, Wis. — James and Denise Closs, ages 56 and 46, of Barron passed away Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at their home.
James was born Sept. 25, 1962, in Ladysmith, Wis., to James and Lynn Closs. Denise was born July 21, 1972, in Chippewa Falls, to Robert and Rebecca Naiberg.
James and Denise were married June 9, 2003, in Las Vegas. They had worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron, for 27 years.
James loved the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers and getting into conversations on the “glory days” of his high school sports career. Denise loved working with her flowers, feeding her birds, she loved angels and helping everyone, any way she could. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron.
James is survived by his daughter, Jayme of Barron; mother, Lynn Closs of Ladysmith; sister, Kelly (Jim) Engelhardt of Bruce; brothers, Mike (Carla) Closs of Ladysmith, Jeff (Lynn) Closs of Ladysmith; nieces and nephews.
Denise is survived by her daughter, Jayme of Barron; father, Robert Naiberg of Cornell; sisters, Suzi (Phil) Allard of Cornell, Sandi (Gerald Jacobs) Sikora of Galesville, Wis., Jennifer (Bob) Smith of Barron; brother, Steve (Lacey) Naiberg of Conrath, Wis.; godchildren, Lindsey Smith, Jake Allard and Cricket Naiberg; nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his father, James Closs; and wife, Denise Closs.
Denise is preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca; husband, James Closs; and baby, Lewis.
Funeral services for James and Denise will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron, with Father Bala Raju Policetty officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday morning at the church. A private family burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, an account in the name of The Closs Family Benefit has been set up at Sterling Bank.
The family of James and Denise Closs would like to thank law enforcement officers, the community and surrounding areas, for their support and the family and friends that have reached out in so many different ways.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.