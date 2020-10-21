James Dennis Bauer Jr.

James was born May 5, 1982, in Eau Claire. He attended Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Wis., and went on to join the U.S. Marine Corps. James devoted himself to the Marines from Jan. 3, 2000 to Feb. 12, 2008, serving as a Sergeant (E-5) and was a CH-53, I level T-64 turbo-shaft jet engine mechanic. He had two successful tours to Iraq. The first was in 2003 and the second in 2005. During his time in the Corps, James became a CDI (collateral duty inspector) for the T-64 jet engine and served time on the USS Iwo Jima. James successfully completed every mission that he was involved in resulting in the following awards: Three Marine good conduct medals, two Combat action ribbons, Iraq campaign medal, two Sea service deployment ribbons, National defense service medal. Humanitarian service medal, Global war on terrorism expeditionary medal, Navy battle E ribbon, Navy unit commendation, two Meritorious mast, Certificate of commendation, two letters of appreciation, he shot expert three times with the M16A2 service rifle.