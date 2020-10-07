MEQUON, Wis. — James Edward Wiensch, 89, longtime resident of Mequon died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol (nee Holmes); his children, Adam (Lee) Wiensch of Milwaukee, Jessica (James) Senecal of Portland, Ore., Megan (Daniel) O’Keefe of Chicago, and Caroline (Raja) David of St. Paul; his sister, Jane (Romie) Monarski of Grafton; and 10 grandchildren, who will forever remember his colorful stories, his generosity and his high expectations. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Emily Wiensch; and siblings, Donna Waldusky and Dale Wiensch.

Jim was born Jan. 28, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, and was fiercely proud of his hometown and his upbringing on the family farm. After early adventures, like hitchhiking to Canada, to work as a lumberjack at age 15, Jim settled down and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served on a minesweeper during the Korean War. He enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and soon met Carol, the love of his life, on a double date, where they both decided that they fancied each other more than they liked their respective dates. They married in 1958, and raised their family in Mequon.