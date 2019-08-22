James Elstran, 82, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Kona, Hawaii. Celebration of life will be held in Kona, Hawaii, with his loving wife, Georgia, and immediate family. Send condolences emails to giljoperez@gmail.com.
James Elstran, 82, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Kona, Hawaii. Celebration of life will be held in Kona, Hawaii, with his loving wife, Georgia, and immediate family. Send condolences emails to giljoperez@gmail.com.
