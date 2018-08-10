James Fredrick Goodman, husband, friend, and dad to his children, in-laws, and special family friends in which dad became a second father. Dad, the most loving, family oriented, giving, social man died, joining many of his family, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the home he proudly built with his own hands.
Dad was a strong man whose personality was to ensure that the people around him felt welcomed and comfortable. His whole hearted smiles, laughs, and Ole and Lena jokes that rode upon his lips will not be forgotten. He loved home grown food, wild game, and homemade pies. He will be remembered forever for his fashion statement of faded blue bibs, a button-up collared work shirt, and straw hat which he wore cultivating the family farm.
Dad’s 11 children and 17 grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. His legacy will ring through the generations as he passed down his love of fishing, hunting, card playing, BS-ing, and bet making. The zest of his life will live on through them.
Dad died poaching a 14 point buck out of the back 80. Well maybe not. We all know how he liked to tell his stories. Although, he did take the Lords hand only after ensuring the family came together to pray his special prayer – the Rosary.
Dad was never one to hold grudges. This was a good thing as he had to deal with seven sons who are as stubborn as he was. Those specially loved boys who held his heart are: Joe (Miguel) Goodman of Spain, Tom (Anna) Goodman of Cadott, Mike (KJ) Goodman of Menomonie, Jimmy (Devon) Goodman of Texas, David (MJ) Goodman of Fredonia, Chris (Rachel) Goodman of Lake Hallie, and Tony (Averie) Goodman of Eau Claire.
Dad was always proud to show off his beautiful bride, Mary, in which he met in a classy place, the bar. His soon to be wife walked in after he was stood up by another date…funny enough he didn’t tell that story often. He was hooked to mom instantly like the fish he liked to catch and they married on June 10, 1967. He was proud of his talented daughters that gratefully took mom’s looks. His daughters are: Judy (Steve) Szpak of Mequon, Cathy (Derrick) Holman of Iowa, Donna (Wayne) Muser of South Dakota, and Anna (Cody) Eslinger of Cadott.
We invite all to gather for a celebration of his life which will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13 at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott. His special prayer will be held at 7:30 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, a Catholic Church service with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating in Cadott at St. Rose of Lima will be held in his honor followed by his burial with Military Honors at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery and lunch to follow.
Dad asked that we hold a party throughout his passing, so please join us in honoring this man who impacted us all.
