James A. Gessner, 82, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Our House Memory Care, Chippewa Falls.
He was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Chippewa Falls to Velna (Trader) and Alfred Gessner. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1953.
On March 5, 1955, Jim married Karen “Kay” Clark. They resided in Chippewa Falls and Jim worked for the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, Division of Highways for, according to Jim, 39.52 years! After retirement, he drove bus for Chippewa Trails Bus Company for many years. Kay preceded him in death Oct. 24, 1999.
On Dec. 16, 2006, he married Ethel (Haas) Ciolkosz at Notre Dame in Chippewa Falls.
Jim enjoyed going fishing and to the casino. He was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls; and a member of the Jim Falls Lions Club where he enjoyed working the annual Jim Falls Sturgeon Fest.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Teri (Bradley) Goulet of Eau Claire, Jill (Peter Jr.) Solin of Antigo, Wis.; a son, Clark James “Bud” (Sue) Gessner of Eau Claire; three sisters, Colleen (Jerry) Schwegman of Colfax, Fern (Loyd) Brunstad of Chippewa Falls, Amelia “Aunt Doodie” Jaent of Lombard, Ill.; grandchildren, Kelly (Jeff) Fossum of Springboro, Ohio, Casey (Adam) Burnett of Junction City, Kan., and Peter Solin III of Sheridan, Wyo.; stepchildren, Charlene (Victor) Kervina of Bloomer, Sharon McHugh of Mosinee, Wis., Nancy (Perry) Cunningham of Holcombe, Kim Ciolkosz of Maplewood, Minn., Julie (Leigh) Darrow of Chippewa Falls, Wendy Ciolkosz of St. Paul, Minn., and Ralph (Claudia) Ciolkosz of Portage, Wis.; many stepgrandchildren, and several stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kay.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Charles Yunghans officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
