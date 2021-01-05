James Hager

James D. Hager, 78, of Chippewa Falls went to be with Jesus while surrounded by his family Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence.

James was born Sept. 30, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Anton and Vivian (Christensen) Hager. On Sept. 29, 1973, he married Patricia Tomlinson (Booth). James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a military policeman. After being discharged from the military, he resided in Arizona, California and Kansas while working in the insurance field. After moving back to Wisconsin, he worked at Uniroyal and several years at Information Providers as an insurance inspector. After retirement, James worked at Ken Vance Motors as a shuttle driver and loved chatting with the customers.

James loved his family, grandkids, fishing with his three fishing buddies, Bob, Tom and John, and telling good (and bad) jokes. James was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

James is survived by his wife, Patricia; and two daughters, Michelle (David) Rubesch and Jennifer Hager; two brothers, Duane (Bev) Hager and Keith (Linda) Hager; one sister, Carol (Cecil) Audorff; four grandchildren, Emily, Sydney, Jacob and Isabel Rubesch; and several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Glenna; and brother-in-law, Darrell Annis.