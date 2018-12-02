Jim, as he liked to be called, left his loving family here on earth to join his parents and relatives in Heaven, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Jim was born in Chippewa Falls, April 27, 1951. His family moved to Cadott, where Jim attended school. After graduation he immediately joined the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Vietnam, Jim received a commendation Medal for Outstanding Achievement. It was while in Vietnam, he was exposed to Agent Orange. From this he, many years later, developed Leukemia. After the service, Jim attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout and District One Technical School. He married Jacqueline Wright Elliott, they shared 44 years together and had a son, Jimmy III (Mara) and a daughter, Melissa (Andrew Marsee). He loved and enjoyed his grandson and two granddaughters; he also had three bonus grandsons by Mara.
His courses were in electronics and hydraulics. After graduation he went to Houston, Texas and took a position in sales and design with Hydraquip. He stayed with this company for 29 years. He retired and spent his time fishing in East Texas and Wisconsin.
He died peacefully in his sleep. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Jim did not want a funeral. We are planning, per his request, to have a party to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Leukemia Society or The Wounded Warrior Project.