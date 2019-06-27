James Hodowanic

CORNELLE — James E. Hodowanic, 57, of Cornell died Sunday, June, 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital. James was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Chippewa Falls, to Eugene and Barbara (Schultze) Hodowanic. He attended Stanley-Boyd High School and went on to Chippewa Valley Technical College. On July 23, 1983, James married Mary Headrick, his high school sweetheart, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley.
James (Jim) started working at Chippewa Valley Electric in Cornell Jan. 2, 1985. He was a dedicated employee who loved his job all 34 years, and was recently promoted to Operations Manager. Jim had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed always getting the last word—there was never a dull moment with Jim around. He was someone you could always rely on, and was committed to serving his family and community. Jim was a family man, and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. Jim was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and prioritized always being there for his family. He spent countless days watching them in their sporting activities and accomplishments over the years. His family was his greatest joy.
James is survived by his wife, Mary Hodowanic; his children, Craig (Danielle) of Chippewa Falls, Eric (Kelsey) of Eau Claire, and Corey (Emma) of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Blake, Brantley, Beau and Owen, and soon-to-be grandchild due in December. He is also survived by his mother, Barb Hodowanic; grandmother, Margaret Schultze; his siblings, Rick (Brenda) Hodowanic of Stanley, Sherry (Don) Goettl of Stanley, Diane Hodowanic of Thorp, Pam (Loren) Luzinski of Menomonie, Wis., and Kristy (Darren) Vircks of Stanley. James is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his father, Eugene; his mother and father-in-law, Ray and Betty Headrick; his maternal grandfather, Jim Schultze; and paternal grandparents, George and Margret Hodowanic.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, June 29, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Stanley. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley, as well as one hour prior at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanley after the funeral service. Plombon Funeral Home assisted the family.