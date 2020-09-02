× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James “Jim” D. Palmberg, 77, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born June 23, 1943, in Amery, Wis., to Carl and Hilfrey (Swanson) Palmberg. He graduated from Amery High School, class of 1961.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably from 1961-64.

Following his honorable discharge from the military, Jim worked at Fabritech in Amery, where he met the love of his life, Connie Severson. The two were united in marriage July 31, 1966, in Cumberland.

They resided in Frederic, where Jim worked at Bremer Bank. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1988, where Jim worked for Indianhead Insurance until his retirement.

Jim loved watching all sports, and hardly missed any of his grandchildren’s sporting events or dance recitals. He also coached both of his son’s sports as they were growing up. He and Connie enjoyed traveling and went on several trips, including Europe, Alaska, and many visits to Branson, Mo. Family will cherish many memories of camping together. He also enjoyed going to Bresina’s for coffee and to shake dice.