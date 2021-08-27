James K. Brown, 56, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jim was born April 21, 1965 in Bloomer, the son of Kenneth and Shirley (Bergeron) Brown. He was a farmer all of his life.

Jim was a very hard worker, who enjoyed joking around with a great sense of humor. He was very thoughtful and caring and loved spending time with his dog. He enjoyed playing sports.

Jim is survived by one brother, Jeffrey Brown of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Jackie (Peter) Krumenauer of Chippewa Falls and Jayne Rieper of Cumberland; two nieces, Ellie and Emma Rieper; and other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Jim Falls will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.