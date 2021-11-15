CHIPPEWA FALLS — James Louis Charais, 88, of Chippewa Falls went to his savior on Friday, November 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

James was born July 6, 1933, in Gary, Indiana, the son of Nicholas John and Eva Marie (Dione) Charais. Jim graduated from Tony, Wis. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from March 25, 1953, to March 18, 1955, as a PFC.

On May 2nd, 1964, James married the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Stahnke at St. Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire. He worked for AT&T for 39½ years. He was a member of St. Olaf Church, Eau Claire.

James is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; three sons: Anthony (Stacy) of Greenville, Wis., Joseph (Erika) of Green Bay and John (Larissa) of Oconomowoc; one daughter, Angela (Matthew) Guralski of Weston; two brothers: Patrick (Diane) Charais and John “Jack” Charais; one sister, Carol Sheeran; 14 grandchildren, and one and a half great grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert “Bud” Charais; and five sisters: Mary Lou Kostka, Rita Lachowin, Celina Verdegan, Mildred Vanderloop and Theresa Vojtasek.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rev. James Kurzynski will be officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the town of Tilden

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, at the Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, and one hour before the services at the church.