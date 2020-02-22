James Madorin

He was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Marengo, Iowa, to Paul and Clela Madorin. He attended Van Horne High School in Iowa. He married Constance “Connie” Schrader in 1955 and then moved to Bloomer in 1976. James and Connie enjoyed 64 years of marriage together which included raising their three loving sons. He was completely dedicated to his family in all aspects of their lives. To all that knew James, he was a unique, charismatic, and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him with his frivolous sense of humor, ambition, and strong work ethic. James treasured getting in his tractor and watching nature from his porch. He was an avid news watcher and paper reader at the end.