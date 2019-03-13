DELMAR, Wis. — James R. Milas, 72, of Delmar died Tuesday March 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley. He was born Sept. 11, 1946, to the late Stanley Sr. and Florence (Drozd) Milas. James went to Stanley-Boyd High School. He married Beverly Zais Jan. 6, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd.
James farmed with his wife at the family farm in Delmar. James devoted his days being a best friend and caregiver for the love his life Beverly. He enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his three sons, Scott (Sandy), Brent (Kare) and Rod (Angela) Milas all of Boyd; his mother, Florence Milas of Stanley; eight grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Haas, Crystal (Cora) Milas, Rebecca, Benjamin, Mitchell, Austin, Weston and Wyatt Milas all of Boyd; three great-grandchildren, Troy, Rylee and Paisley Haas of Boyd; his brothers, Stanley Jr.(Sue), Michael (Tracy), of Boyd, Richard (Marsha) of New Mexico; and his sister, Nancy (Craig) of Alabama and Shirley (Sam) Olson of Boyd. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley, Sr.; his wife, Beverly; and two siblings.
A service of Christian burial will be held at noon Monday, March 18, at the Plombon Funeral Home with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday morning until time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Huron.