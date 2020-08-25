James Mitchell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James K. Mitchell, 70, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jim was born July 17, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Wilmer “Butch” and Rosemary (Geissler) Mitchell.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973.

On May 12, 1973, Jim married Anne Faschingbauer at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.

Jim worked for Tri-City Concrete for many years and retired from the Carpenters Union.

Jim was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Jim loved ice fishing, the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, traveling, the four wheeling club, and was always joking around and really enjoyed visiting with people, no matter where he was.