COON RAPIDS, Minn. — James Paul DeLong, 96, of Coon Rapids passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born in Chippewa Falls.
Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Jeri; children, Michelle Barros, Lisa DeLong, Mike (Brenda), Julie Pfaff (Ron), Mary Beczkalo (Kevin), Jim (Robbie), Jennifer Osberg (Jason); 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Susan DeLong; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Church of the Epiphany, 11001 Hanson Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
www.Washburn-McReavy.com. Coon Rapids Chapel, 763-767-1000.