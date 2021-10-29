CHIPPEWA FALLS—James S. Mandelert, 70, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Dove Rutledge Home due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

Jim was born, May 11, 1951, in Chippewa Falls to Joseph and Kathrene (Baker) Mandelert. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1969.

On September 30, 1978, he married Kathleen Hillery at the Hillery Family Farm in Chippewa Falls.

For many years Jim work at Cray Research in Chippewa Falls as an electrical engineer. He loved computers and helped many people over the years with technical difficulties.

Jim enjoyed biking, camping, canoeing, downhill skiing and spent many hours volunteering in the community. He dedicated his time to the Family Support Center, Heyde Center and served on the Board of Directors at the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology.

Jim spent many years as a boy scout leader while working with the youth in the community. His true passion was his family, and friends. Some personal traditions were fire works with his dear friend Steven Cray, traveling with his family, and camping trips with the boys scout troop.

He loved everyone with a deep passion, and did everything he could to help all members of the community.

He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, serving as an elder and was instrumental in updating the church’s sound system and computers.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathi; son, Mitchell Mandelert (Cassaundra Greene) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Tristyn and AudrieAnna; sister, Julie Gribbon of Cottage Grove, WI; brothers-in-law: John Hillery of Chippewa Falls and Allen (Julie) Hillery of Boulder Junction, WI; aunt, Jeanne Mandelert of OH; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathrene; father, Joseph (Ellen Devine); brother-in-law, Daniel Gribbon; and uncles: Hugh and Charles Mandelert.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the church with Rev. Barry Boyer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church, CF Museum of Industry and Technology, Parkinson’s Foundation, or donor’s choice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

