James Wallace Sundet, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Odenton, Md.

He was born Feb. 6, 1945, in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Frances (Wille) and Wallace Sundet. He grew up in Breckenridge, Minn. and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1963.

Jim continued his education at the University of Minnesota, and transferred to North Dakota State University in Fargo, graduating with a B.S. degree in electrical and electronics engineering.

Jim joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and proudly served until 1975.

On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Carol Hamann at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux Valley, Minn.

Jim worked at Control Data in Arden Hills, Minn. from 1968 until 1978. At Control Data, he had project engineering responsibilities including the installation of a 7600 computer mainframe and the installation of a 6411 computer. He also assumed project management responsibility for Cyber 80 diagnostics.