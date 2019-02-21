BLOOMER — Jane E. Schmock, 82, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
She was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Colfax, to Ernest and Rose (Coddington) Stertz. She attended grade school at Brush Prairie and Trout Creek in rural Bloomer. She graduated from Bloomer High School in 1955. After working in New Auburn, Eau Claire and Rockford, Ill., she returned to Bloomer and married Edgar Schmock Dec. 15, 1962. They farmed in the New Auburn area until they retired in 1982 and moved to Bloomer.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Natalie Mlsna; grandchildren, Evan and Morgan Mlsna, Scot Schmock and Sara (Steven) Longdo; great-grandchild, Winston Longdo; daughter-in-law, Christie Schmock; brother, Steve (Connie) Stertz; sister, LouAnn Norris; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rose Stertz; husband, Edgar, in December of 2000; son, Willie Schmock, in December of 2016; brother, Harold Stertz; brother-in-law, Duane Norris.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.