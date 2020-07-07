× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY — Jane M. Hoel, 74, of Stanley died Monday, July 5, 2020. She was born June 30, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of the late Leslie and Florence (King) Hayes. Jane grew up in Jim Falls and graduated from Chi High in 1964.

On June 24, 1967, Jane married Clarence Hoel at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell. The couple settled in Stanley where they have lived since. Jane worked for Fabritech, Chiptronics, Stanley Boyd schools for 23 years and was a lifelong Avon representative. She enjoyed her grandkids, her family and socializing with friends.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clarence of Stanley; three sons, Brad (Rhonda) Hoel of Hernando, Miss., Jason (Shannon) Hoel, and John (Tracey) Hoel both of Stanley; 10 grandchildren, Jake, Emily, Tyler, Lily, Henry, Charlie, Olyvia, Landen, Evelyn and Liam; her brothers, David (Giesela) Hayes of Manassas, Va., and Stan Hayes of Chippewa Falls; and two sisters, Sandy Column of Chippewa Falls and Susan (David) Yohnk of Cornell. Jane is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bud, Ben, Gene Hayes; and sisters, Cecelia Barsamian, Delores Sippy, Lavonne Sippy and Luanne Denning.

A memorial visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley. Inurnment will take place later in Oakland Cemetery-Stanley. In lieu of flowers please send gifts and memorials to Plombon Funeral Home, Family of Jane Hoel, P.O. Box 8, Stanley, Wis. 54768.