Jane Lardahl

Jane was a faithful member of Central Lutheran Church. Her love of God was the center of her life. She enjoyed shopping at craft and estate sales with her good friend, Mary Cranford. She took great joy in giving to her church, family, friends, Irvine Park and other projects in Chippewa Falls. Many of her gifts were given anonymously. Jane was an eager card player, loved all kinds of music and spent time working in her flowers. She enjoyed traveling with Harold O’Donnell to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Ireland. She traveled to Norway, Germany and a cruise to the Caribbean with Beverly Schultz and to the Bahamas with Nancy Loff. She even traveled to California to visit her cousins, Dick and Jim, and their children. She was a member of Wisconsin Laureate Alpha Beta and enjoyed the time and fun with her sorority sisters.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Melissa O’Brien; cousins, Vonnie Olson of Eleva, Richard (Pat) Shafer of Lincoln, Calif.; cousin-in-law, Linda Shafer of Covena, Calif.; and other cousins and aunts. She is also survived by Beth, Rosanne, Tim (Nicole), and Maureen, Ryan and Riley O’Donnell, the family of Harold O’Donnell who was her significant other for 22 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Harold O’Donnell; and cousin, Dr. James Shafer.