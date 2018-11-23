CADOTT — Jane Marie (LaNou) Moucha, 71, went home to her Creator Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, after a hard fought battle with kidney cancer. She passed away at home on the Pioneer Farm that her husband, Art, and she built together, with her family by her side.
She was born to Louis and LaVerne (Hanson) LaNou. She enjoyed telling her “Sevens” story
She was born July 7, 1947, she weighed 7 pounds, her mom was 27, she was the seventh baby born at St. Joseph’s that day, and she was born at seven minutes before midnight, and that is seven sevens!
She lived her entire life in the Drywood/Crescent area and attended the Little Drywood School, which was a one-room schoolhouse, through the eighth grade. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1965.
She enjoyed her years working at The Northern Center, where we are sure her extreme talent for cooking for large crowds was ingrained into her. She married Arthur Moucha Feb. 2, 1974, at the Jim Falls Methodist Church. It was then that she decided to stay home and raise babies and be a “Domestic Engineer” as she loved to call herself. Jane gave true definition to her Pioneer Farm when, from 1988 to 1999, she became one of the first families in the area to homeschool her kids. In the days before computers and online schools, she would stay up until 3 a.m. grading papers and making lesson plans. Jane was talented and knowledgeable about so many subjects. We always thought she missed her true calling as an architect and interior designer. She loved to sit around and draw house plans, and find the best way to have a house laid out. She could rattle off the measurements for the door width, counter, chair and table height without hesitation.
She loved gardening and flowers and was very knowledgeable about both. Knowing which plants needed what zone or how much sun and water. She was very skilled at canning the harvest as well. She was always at the stove cooking endless meals for her kids, nieces, nephews, neighbors and hired help. The big table was always full of food and family. Even as she lay fading away, she was directing us what to cook for the company. She didn’t like to see anyone go hungry.
The word NO was not in her vocabulary when anyone asked for her help.
Jane was loved by all for the many projects she ever worked on, and there were A LOT! She always had something in the works. If anyone asked for advice or a hand with something, from wedding planning, to school projects, to sewing or homemade blankets or costumes she would see it through to the end with nothing less than perfection. She made some of the most beautifully decorated cakes and her skill for this was beyond compare. She was an inspiration to many area children through her multiple years of service as a 4-H leader. Her favorite time of year was the fair. She won many a blue ribbon herself and continued to help the grandkids win them as well. She was instrumental in bringing the Cadott Bohemian Hall back to its former glory. She spent thousands of hours over the years with the restoration and fundraisers. The cookbook that she and others worked so tirelessly on is a beautiful keepsake. It was a labor of love that raised a tremendous amount of funding for restorations.
She was an active member of Northwoods Church in Cornell where her nephew, Greg Sima, serves as pastor. He was able to baptize her in the Chippewa River in 2016 alongside her husband, cousins and grandson. What a blessing! She looked forward to her weekly Bible studies with her friends and so did they, as she was always the deep thinker and very inquisitive. She made everyone dig deep into the Bible for answers to life’s questions.
We take comfort in knowing that mom is with Jesus and wearing a pretty heavy crown. Her rewards in heaven will be many as she felt a tremendous burden to share Jesus with all she met. She wanted everyone to know that they needed to have Jesus as their personal Saviour in order to receive eternal life.
She is survived by her five children, Barry Moucha (Cadott), Dana (Herb) Carlson (Stanley), Dawn (Brent) Knutson (Eau Claire), Rhonda (Kevin) Krumenauer (Chippewa Falls), and Darci (Chuck) Tiegs (Cadott); 18 grandkids, Kasey (Ozzy) Rodriguez, Yesca, Calissa and Michela Moucha , Clayton and Jackson Carlson, Davin (Kristy) Knutson, Brandon (Ariel) Knutson, Danyelle (Braxton) Moucha, Morgan Moucha, Dacey and Natalie Knutson, Melanie and Brock Krumenauer, Tristan, Josie, April and Noah Tiegs; six great-grandkids, Kaeden, Eisley, Demitri, Emberly, Ellie and Walker; sister, Judy LaNou; brothers Jim (Rita) and Joe (Jewell) LaNou; sisters-in-law, Helen (Ed Bobb) Melville, Jeanie Moucha, Marlene Moucha; and brother-in-law, Bob (Sharon) Moucha; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art; and grandson, Cole Knutson; in-laws, Marvin, Gene, Shirley, Kenny, Dave and Lois Moucha and Earl Melville.
Her knack for questioning things and how they worked and how to make things more user friendly will be missed, we are sure we will continue to find her little inventions and quirks all over the house long after she is gone. We will continually be asking ourselves “how would mom do this?” for a long, long time.
We would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for the exceptional loving care they provided and all the visitors in recent months. Also thank you to all her special friends, relatives, and neighbors for always checking in on her and helping out. She appreciated everyone that ever gave her a helping hand.
Please join us for a celebration of her life at the Cadott Bohemian Hall, seven miles north of Cadott, Highway 27 and the corner of 26054 135th Ave., Cadott, Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. and services will start at 5 p.m. with a dinner to follow.
Her cremains will be with her husband, Art at the Bohemian National Cemetery Cadott.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Acts 20:24 “My only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me, the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.”
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.