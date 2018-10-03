Janet A. Bushland, 86, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice—Eau Claire.
Janet was born March 27, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Matthew and Cecil (Mondeau) Beaudoin.
On June 27, 1953, Janet married John “Jack” Bushland at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls and have been long time parishioners of Notre Dame Church.
Janet is survived by her husband, John “Jack”; three sons, Michael Bushland (significant other, Candace Smith), Dan (Karen) Bushland and Marty Bushland, all of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Mary Jane Plutshack of Menomonee Falls and Jacqueline “Jackie” Kohlin of Shawano; four grandchildren, Lesley (Joe) Small, Sara Bushland, Josh Bushland, Shalee Bushland; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Isaac Small.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and her twin sister, Joyce Moe.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Burial of cremains will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from noon until the time of services Saturday, Oct. 6, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.