Janet King

Janet M. King, 86, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Janet was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Bloomer, the daughter of Otto and Mary (Metza) Turner.

Janet served honorably in the U.S. Navy after high school.

On Feb. 26, 1957, Janet married Raymond King at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.

Her life’s work and her greatest joy was raising her five children and caring for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who followed. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and being with family. She also enjoyed coffee with her friends after water aerobics workouts.

Janet is survived by her husband, Ray; three sons, Robbie (Rozie Brooks) King of La Crosse, Wis., Wade (Merri) King of Elk Mound and Bret King of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Raeann (Jerry) Hutchinson of Chippewa Falls and Wendy (Charles) Kaiser of West Salem, Wis.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Laura King; her parents; and three brothers, Gilbert, Arthur, and Herbert Turner.