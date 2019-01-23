Janet Lee (Hodowanic) Brown, 72, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at the Cornell Health Center.
Janet was born April 5, 1946, the daughter of Francis and Eleanor Hodowanic in Cornell. She attended Lake Holcombe public schools and graduated salutatorian of her class in 1964.
She enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, entertaining and baking. She made the best apple pie in the county. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her children, Matt A. Brown, Regina M. (Kevin) Gerber, Rachael L. (Randy) Helland; grandchildren, Tahne J. Stillwell, Chase D. Brown, Shayla R. Helland, Bailey J. Helland; great-grandchildren, Jaden A. Weiss; brother, Fredrick Hodowanic; and sister, Ann Vowels.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis O. and Eleanor M. Hodowanic; also one sister, Mary J. Ball.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, officiated by Pastor Daniel Lancaster. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Cornell Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. The family would like to invite everyone to the Cornell American Legion Hall, following the services for a time of lunch and fellowship.
Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.