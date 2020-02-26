Janice Asleson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Janice Rae Asleson, 69, formerly of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home in Sioux Falls. A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, with her family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the American Lutheran Church in De Smet, S.D.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 49-years, Curt Asleson of Sioux Falls; three sons, Kyle (Kristin) Asleson of Aberdeen, S.D., Derek Asleson of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Brett (Jessica) Asleson of Concord, Calif.; nine grandchildren, Kiana, Ian, Boedy, Rayne, Sophie, Hadley, Maverik, Saelor and Beck Asleson; one sister, Dorothy Evenson of Willow Lake, S.D.; one brother, Ron (Sue) Olson of Yankton, S.D.; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hunter of Miller, S.D., and Judy (Bill) Hofer of Northfield, Minn.; brother-in-law, Randy (LuAnn) Asleson of De Smet; and many other family and friends.

Janice is preceded in death by her father, Robert Olson; her mother and stepfather, Bernice and Theo Kost. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.