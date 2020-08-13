Janice Elsinger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice M. Eslinger, 70, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Janice was born April 24, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of LaVerne and Dorothy (Drinkwine) Deinhamer.

On June 28, 1980, Janice married James Eslinger at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

In November of 1992, Janice was the recipient of a combined pancreatic/kidney transplant. For a donor organ to live 28 years is an amazing accomplishment! And is a tribute to Jan’s inner strength and faith.

Janice worked for the Chippewa County Health Care Center for many years.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Janice is survived by her good friends, Lisa (Gary) Gruen and Phyllis “Wiggle” Grohn both of Eau Claire; one brother, LaVerne “Butch” Deinhamer, Jr. of Colfax; one sister, Melody (Keith) Hueset of New Auburn; her transplant sister, Lori Larson; and her beloved cat, Tony.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, James Nov. 24, 2007; her parents; and her twin sister, Janet Meyer.