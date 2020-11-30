Janice 'Jan' Marie (Jones) Sazama

On Aug. 31, 2002, she married William “Wijo” J. Sazama. He was the love of her life and she was devoted to him for the last 18 years. From the day they married her love for him never wavered. Following their retirement, they enjoyed winters in The Villages and summers in Chippewa Falls.

“She was the best darn mom and homemaker in the world.” Jan was an amazing wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, and stepgrandmother. Jan relished spending time with family and friends, golfing, bowling, birthday club, cookie exchanges, volunteering, traveling, and playing Mahjong. She never hesitated to fly to Minnesota or Wisconsin, to spend time with her grandchildren, for their school concerts, First Communions, band concerts, dance recitals and sporting events. She made her husband, children, sons-in-law, grandchildren, stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, and siblings, feel like they were the center of her universe. Her Catholic faith was the center of her life and she lived her faith daily with her positive attitude and compassion to all those around her. She was a rock for so many people, family, and friends, when they experienced trials and tribulations, or if someone just needed daily affirmations. She emanated endless love and empathy and was the eternal optimist.