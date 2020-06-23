Janice McDermott

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is with great sadness that the family of Janice (Jan) Mae McDermott (Buttke), 77, announces her passing Monday, June 15, 2020, after struggling the past six months with a variety of health issues. Jan will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kevin (Michelle) and Julie Zurowski. Jan will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Christie and Braden. In addition, by her sisters, brothers, and sisters-in-law, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J McDermott; and her brother-in-law, Ted Junemann; brother, Roger Buttke; and sister, Irene Junemann.

After being raised in Cadott, Jan spent the majority of her life in the Milwaukee area retiring in Appleton, Wis., where she was able to enjoy a full and happy retirement. Jan worked as an accountant most of her working career and could always be found at the Daniel O’Donnell concert when he was in town. Jan enjoyed volunteering and spending time with her family and friends during retirement.

A service of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.