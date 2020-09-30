CADOTT — Jason Krucas, of Cadott died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born in Waukesha, Wis., Sept. 21, 1961, and spent his childhood in Racine, Wis. Jason joined the Navy after high school and was stationed near Denver, Colo. His first two children, Jessica and Tiffany, were born during this time, and his third, Jeremy, was born a few years later.

Shortly after returning to Racine, Jason met the love of his life, Julie. They married on July 1, 1983, and moved to Madison, Wis., where they had their two children together, Tyler and Allison. They eventually moved to Cadott, in 1994 and purchased the house and land where they would build their life and raise their kids. Jason loved his house in the woods, and he poured his heart and soul into making it a place he and his family could call home.

Jason had an impact on everyone and everything he came in contact with. Most will remember him for his enthusiastic and generous nature. He was always up to talk, regardless of the topic, and he was at his happiest when spending time with his family and friends. Jason loved kids and animals, and they always reciprocated those feelings. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends and in the land and communities that he lovingly tended.