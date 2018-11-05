Jaxon Robert Hunter, 6 ½ months old, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Jaxon was born April 6, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, the son of Stefanie Hunter and Nate Liedl.
Jaxon is survived by his mother, Stefanie Hunter; father, Nate Liedl; sister, Annabell Hunter; maternal grandmother, Patti Lane; maternal grandfather, Robert Hunter; uncles, Jesse and Cody Hunter; and cousins; paternal grandmother, Karen (Dan Larson) Liedl; paternal grandfather, Mark (Pam) Liedl; uncle, Jason (Lacey) Liedl; and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Jaxon was a super happy baby who loved rolling around, swinging his arms and kicking.
