LAKE HALLIE — Jayna S. Kelley, 9, of Lake Hallie died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. She was born to Brian and Robin (White) Kelley, in River Falls, Wis., June 10, 2009.
Jayna was a beautiful, creative, expressive, and very caring girl. She loved her time with her family and friends and just being a kid. Terra and Jayna were especially close and shared countless good times together. She was very athletic, enjoying softball in the summer and playing football with the boys at school. Jayna traveled to Mexico three times on family vacations and loved the culture there. She loved making videos, dancing, and was thrilled to have recently started her first voice lessons. Jayna adored children and talked about when she would be a mommy and kindergarten teacher, when she grew up. She also loved the pets she helped rescue…Kirby (dog) and Rico (kitty). Her unforgettable presence will be forever missed by the many hearts she touched in her short life.
Jayna is survived by her parents, Brian and Robin of Lake Hallie; sister, Terra; grandparents, Bob and Sheryl Kelley of Ladysmith; aunts and uncles, Laura Dahlke, Bill White, Nichole (Adam Soltis) White, Brent (Keri) Kelley, and Krista (Adam) Slusarski; along with many other relatives and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia White; and stepgrandfather, Russell Bagley.
The visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Rev. Jim Woldhuis will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.