DELAFIELD, Wis. — Jean Ann Neuser, 83 of Delafield passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Badger Hospice in Pewaukee, Wis.

Jean was born to Marian and Arthur Neuser, July 12, 1937, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1955.

Jean was very active in sports throughout her life. She was a cheerleader when the Old Abe’s won the Wisconsin State Basketball championship in 1955. While in high school, Jean won the Eau Claire Decathlon Championships three times. Later she competed on several fast pitch softball teams, including the Minnesota Comets and played in the World Tournaments in Connecticut and Florida. Golfing in the Ladies’ League was a favorite pastime.

Upon graduation, Jean attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and graduated with a degree in physical education. She began her professional career in teaching at Williams Bay in Lake Geneva, Wis., and came to Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wis., in 1962, where she taught for 35 years. Before Title 9, Jean developed a successful girls’ athletic program.